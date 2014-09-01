Manchester United welcome Everton at Old Trafford for an eagerly anticipated fixture which is sure to be livened up as Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford after moving back to Merseyside in the summer. United enjoyed their return to the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Basel, however The Toffees lost 3-0 to Atalanta on Thursday in their first Europa League group match.

Team news:



Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury against Basel means he could be out for six weeks which puts Herrera, Fellaini or Michael Carrick in contention to take over. Fellaini impressed in the midweek win which could make him a front runner to start. Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are likely to start as centre back partners after missing the win over Basel with suspensions.

Ronald Koeman will be without Ross Barkley, Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman for the clash against the Red Devils as they are all out with injuries. Morgan Schneiderlin could return to face former club Manchester United. Wayne Rooney is also likely to start and will be hoping for warm welcome after securing legendary status at the club where he became record goal scorer.

Probable starting line-ups:



Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Marcos Rashford, Romelu Lukaku

Everton (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Ashley Williams, Phil Jagielka, Mason Holgate, Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin, Idrissa Gueye, Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Sandro

Farhad Hussain (mmufarhad)