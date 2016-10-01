After knocking them out of the EFL Cup a week ago, Manchester United host Hull City once again in a Premier League fixture that is vital at both ends of the table.



The Red Devils will be buoyed by last night results and a win at Old Trafford tonight could propel them within a whisker of a Champions League spot for next season. The Tigers halted United’s 17 game unbeaten run six days ago when they won 2-1 at the KC Stadium in the second leg of the league cup but the visitors booked their place at Wembley after a 2-0 win a week earlier at the “Theatre of Dreams”.