Manchester United v Liverpool | Lineups, Live Commentary

Undoubtedly, the game of the weekend in the Premier League comes at Old Trafford this afternoon as Manchester United renew their rivalry with bitter rivals Liverpool.



The Red Devils are a vastly improved side to the one that battled out a goalless draw at Anfield earlier in the campaign and boss Jose Mourinho will be confident he can keep the club's 12 match unbeaten run going as they climb back towards the top of the standings.



Liverpool meanwhile, remain one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League and their coach Jurgen Klopp will not be phased by the task ahead of him this afternoon.



