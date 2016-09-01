Epl: Manchester United v Manchester City| Match preview and predicted starting line-ups

Following a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates, Manchester United will be in high spirts going into the all-important Manchester derby on Sunday. Manchester City left it till late once again to beat West ham in their last league game. Stakes are high for this fixture as a win for United could see them close the gap at the top to just five points. However, a win for City sees them go 11 clear at the top, as many would then say that the league is pretty much over. This will be a mouth watering affair between two very good sides. It will also be interesting to watch the duel between Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho, who are two of the best coaches in the world of football.



Team News:



Jose Mourinho confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both Phil Jones and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are fit to face City on Sunday. He also confirmed that centre back Eric Bailly will miss out and Marouane Fellaini will be assessed on Saturday. Paul Pogba misses out after he got a straight red against Arsenal.



There was much speculation about whether David Silva was going to be fit and Pep Guardiola confirmed that he is fit to play and likely to start against neighbours Man United. Captain Kompany is a doubt with an unknown problem and makeshift left back Delph has overcome a recent sickness.



Probable starting line-ups:



Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Jones, Young, Matic, Herrera, Martial, Lingard, Lukaku. Coach: Mourinho



Manchester City (4-1-2-3): Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero, Sterling. Coach: Guardiola



By Farhad Hussain