After last weekend’s 3-0 win at Leicester City, Manchester United are back on home soil this afternoon as they welcome Watford to Old Trafford. Boss Jose Mourinho will be urging his players to continue where they left off last week as they look to return to the Champions League next season.



Today’s visitors are coming off back to back wins against Arsenal and Burnley so a trip to the “Theatre of Dreams” will be relished and not feared by Walter Mazzarri’s team.