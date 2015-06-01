Manchester United’s first game of the season sees the Hammers visit Old Trafford. A classic encounter which has provided much drama over the past couple of years.

Team news:



Jose Mourinho confirmed Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are the only absentees for the reds whilst Eric Bailly is likely to start after missing Tuesday’s Super Cup final loss against Real Madrid through suspension. Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindeloff are set to make their Old Trafford debuts.

Javier Hernandez will return to Old Trafford on Sunday but it’s going to be in claret and blue as he recently joined West Ham. Michail Antonio, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho are all unavailable for the visit to Old Trafford.

The transfer window has been a busy one for Slaven Bilic as he has strengthened in key areas and bought in the likes of Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Marko Arnautovic who are all available for the first game of the season.

Probable starting line-ups:



Manchester United (4-3-3): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Matteo Darmian, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial



West Ham (4-2-3-1) Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Angelo Ogbonna, Jose Fonte, Arthur Masuaku, Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang, Andre Ayew, Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez





Farhad Hussain (@mmufarhad)