Premier League: Middlesbrough-Man City, confirmed lineups and live updates

Manchester City want to cement their position in the Premier League table as Pep Guardiola’s side sit fourth and are just one point ahead of their city rivals Manchester United. The Citizens travel to Middlesbrough today and are the favourite side to seal the three points against The Boro. Steve Agnew’s side, on the other hand, will try hard to avoid relegation but would need to win today’s game in order to keep their survival hopes alive.

