Premier League new boys Newcastle United start their 2017-18 campaign with a home game against last season’s runners-up Spurs at St James’ Park. Boss Rafa Benitez is believed to be angry over the clubs lack of transfer activity so far this summer as owner Mike Ashley continues to watch the purse strings.



The Magpies could not have had a tougher start to life back in English footballs top-flight than a visit from Mauricio Pochettino’s dynamic young side which contains some of England’s finest talents including midfielder Dele Alli and striker Harry Kane.