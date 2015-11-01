Heading into today's Super Sunday clash, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be looking for his side to make it 22 games unbeaten in the Premier League as they host Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who themselves are aiming to avoid a fifth league defeat this campaign.



​Misleading? Indeed, and intentionally so, because on those statistics alone it's surreal that it is in-fact Conte's side who are leading the way in the Premier League and remain favourites to lift the title come the end of May.



It's been a strange campaign so far for Manchester United, currently residing in fifth place in the Premier League, who have become something of a draw specialist this season with 12; a record matched only by relegation haunted Middlesbrough, currently languishing in 19th.







Despite the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United have scored fewer goals (46) than any of the sides currently in the top six; even Arsenal, for all their recent issues, have managed to find the net 61 times. Yet, for all their trouble closing games out, a closer look at the league table suggests that Mourinho is quietly doing what he always seems to do in 'year one' of any new project he undertakes.



​United have conceded just 24 goals so far in this campaign, bettered only by second place Tottenham Hotspur, and as frustrating as it may be for the Mancunian faithful, it's clear that Mourinho is intent on getting one priority right: his defence.







The Special One has made United hard to beat and they can be a nightmare to play against. It may not be pleasing on the eye, certainly not to supporters who frequented Old Trafford during the glory days under Ferguson with the likes of Beckham, Scholes, Yorke, and Cole, but Mourinho has given this side something to build on next season.



That, however, is for the future. For now, the former Chelsea boss has an opportunity to put a dent in his old clubs' title ambitions; because as relentless and impressive as Conte's side have been this season, they remain just seven points ahead of Tottenham who can cut that gap to four should they defeat Bournemouth at White Hart Lane 24 hours prior to kick off at Old Trafford.







Chelsea come into the match with the only recent blot on their copybook coming in the form of a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace at the start of the month. In their last ten Premier League outings, Chelsea have taken 23 of a possible 30 points, drawing at Liverpool and Burnley either side of a 3-1 hammering of Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, scoring 20 goals in the process.



Today's encounter sees one of the leagues most potent attacks up against one of its most resilient defences and one only has to look back to the FA Cup meeting between the sides at Stamford Bridge in March, a game where every statistic going favoured the home side in a 1-0 Chelsea win, to see how this one may go.







On that occasion Chelsea bossed the tie with 68% possession and 15 attempts on goal, while United seemed content to sit in and look to hit on the break, mustering just four attempts on goal and committing twice as many fouls as the home side. N'Golo Kante's 51st minute strike was enough to separate the sides.



For Mourinho, the goal of a top four finish remains a faint reality, which coupled with EFL Cup success and a potential Europa League win, would be a more than respectable first campaign for a United support which has reeled from one managerial disaster to another since the resignation of Sir Alex Ferguson. Currently just four points behind Manchester City, albeit having played a game more, the thought of getting one over his old El Clasico rival, Pep Guardiola, may well prove to be a motivating personal factor.



For Conte, the match simply marks one of seven 'Cup Finals' his side must negotiate in order to become champions, one which should be an interesting tactical battle to say the least, however don't expect a glut of goals in this one; I'm backing Chelsea to once again get the job done by a single goal to nil.



James McGhie (@jrmcghie)

James McGhie