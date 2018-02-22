Premier League quartet under police investigation for stealing car

Four West Brom players have apologized for an incident during the club's mid-winter training trip to Spain for which they are being investigated by police.



Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill have been accused of stealing a taxi early Thursday morning, and they took responsibility after neither the club nor police named them.



"We felt it important we identify ourselves out of respect for teammates who otherwise could be implicated by association," the quartet said in a statement.



Catalonia's regional police told The Associated Press that the players were taken before a judge after being accused by a taxi driver, who said he was outside the vehicle at the time it was stolen. Police said there was no violence involved.



The Baggies announced on Friday that they have opened an investigation into the matter but did not confirm any further details.



The club say the quartet will be "subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures," and that they will make no further comment until their investigation is completed.

