Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United will go head to head with each other in their attempts to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal in the summer, says football journalist Maks Cardenas

The 29-year-old Vidal has become known as one of the best midfielders in the world over the last few seasons and has been an important player for the Bavarians this season as well. The Chilean has appeared 16 times, scoring five times and racking up a tally of two assists as well.

Cardenas, who specialises in covering Chilean players, has said that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Vidal and with his contract set to expire in 2019, they can go head to head with each for the midfielder this coming summer. Cardenas tweeted (translated from Spanish): “Arturo Vidal will stay at Bayern Munich for the remainder of the season. He will have an year more on his contract in June 2018. He has offers from Italy and China. Chelsea and Manchester United also interested.”

