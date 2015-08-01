Manchester United players will have their minds firmly fixed on next week’s Europa League Final in Stockholm but first of all there is business to take care of at home. Tonight, Jose Mourinho’s men travel to the south-coast to face Southampton with players knowing that places for the Stockholm showdown with Ajax are still up for grabs.



The Portuguese tactician looks certain to rest players he knows are already earmarked for the final with the others determined to prove they merit a starting berth in seven days time.

