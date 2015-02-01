Spurs have another chance to pile the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as they host Bournemouth in the early kick-off today. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be within just four points of the West London club who travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United.



Spurs will also be anxious to give themselves more breathing space from third-placed Liverpool who also don’t play until tomorrow when they travel to The Hawthorns to face West Brom