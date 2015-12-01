Spurs have another chance to break their Wembley hoodoo as they host Burnley this afternoon at the famous old stadium which is their temporary home this season. Mauricio Pochettino’s men were humbled 2-1 by Chelsea last weekend as they continue to find their feet at the famous old venue.



The Argentine tactician however, remains upbeat after a decent performance against the champions failed to deliver what they really deserved but Burnley have already been to the capital and beaten Chelsea this season to Spurs will need to give Sean Dyce’s team full respect.