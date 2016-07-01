Tottenham Hotspur return to Wembley on Sunday as the national stadium plays host to a London derby with Premier League champions Chelsea in what is a hotly-anticipated encounter. High-profile clashes over the last two seasons has seen this fixture morph into what will be a heavyweight duel between last season’s top two.



TEAM NEWS:



Spurs are likely to remain unchanged from the XI that swatted aside Newcastle in last week’s 2-0 triumph. Kyle Walker-Peters impressed in place of departed pseudo-namesake Kyler Walker and the injured Kieran Trippier at right back. He will expect to retain his place, as will goal scorer Ben Davies, who will benefit from the continued absence of fellow left back Danny Rose. It would be a surprise if Mauricio Pochettino were to start Davinson Sánchez so soon after his club record-breaking transfer from Ajax. Moussa Sissoko flattered to deceive against his former club last weekend and his place may be up for grabs with Victor Wanyama, Heung-min Son and Harry Winks all pushing for starting spots. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou and Érik Lamela are long-term absentees. Harry Kane will be looking to break his August goal duck.



Chelsea arrive at Wembley with a severely depleted squad. Gary Cahill and Cesc Fàbregas were both sent off in last Saturday’s tumultuous 3-2 defeat to Burnley and will be suspended on Sunday. Fàbregas’ absence means Antonio Conte will either push David Luiz into midfield and bring Andreas Christensen into the back three or rush Tiémoué Bakayoko back from injury for a debut. The return of Victor Moses from his own suspension is a source of relief. Álvaro Morata’s substitute appearance last week was one of few bright spots and he should start over Michy Batshuayi. Pedro remains doubtful so Jérémie Boga will be hoping for successive starts. Eden Hazard is still recovering from a broken ankle and Diego Costa is still on holiday in Brazil.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Tottenham (3-4-2-1) Lloris; Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen; Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Dembélé, Davis; Eriksen, Alli; Kane



Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Rüdiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Moses, Kanté, Luiz, Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Morata.





Kieran Hepworth ( @kieranhepworth)