Spurs are hoping to cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to just four points as they host Watford in the early kick-off. With league leaders Chelsea not playing until this evening, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be looking to keep the pressure on their Lodon rivals as we head into the final straight of the season.



The Argentine tactician has started the mind games ahead of the run-in claiming in his press-conference on Friday that Chelsea would be distraught if they threw the title away at such a late stage of the season.



