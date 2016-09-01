Arsenal head to the Potteries to face Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium; a venue that has been an unhappy hunting ground for The Gunners in recent years. Last week’s incredible 4-3 home win over Leicester City papered over the cracks of some horrific defending from Arsene Wenger’s side in that victory and the Frenchman will be looking for a more solid performance this afternoon.



Stoke boss Mark Hughes has dismissed claims that his side are one for the favourites to be relegated this season and will want to put in a decent display against the side from the capital.