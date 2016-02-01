Chelsea look to keep their relentless pursuit towards the Premier League title going as they head to the potteries this afternoon to face Stoke City. Boss Antonio Conte, who has been the subject of much speculation about this future this week, is closing in on a domestic double this season and his team will start as heavy favourites at the Bet 365 Stadium.



With both Spurs and Manchester City not playing until tomorrow, the West London side have a chance to extend their lead at the top to 13 points.

