A great all round performance from Manchester United earns them another three points after scoring three goals in four minutes in the second half of the game.



There was action within the first 10 minutes as both teams hit the crossbar. Mourinho’s men controlled much of the first half with a greater amount of possession than Swansea.



Eric Bailly got his first league goal just before half time after Pogba’s header hit the crossbar and Bailly followed through with Utd’s first of the game.

Jose Mourinho made a double substitution on the 75th minute with Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini replacing Marcos Rashford and Juan Mata. Romelu Lukaku got his third goal in just two games after Mkhitaryan played him through to finish past Fabianski.



Two minutes later Mkhitaryan played Paul Pogba through to sweetly lift the ball over Fabianski and add Utd’s third. Substitute Anthony Martial wrapped up the win for Manutd firing in past the Swansea net.



For Manchester United next up is Leicester City in the league where they’ll hope to keep up this blistering form.



