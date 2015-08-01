Manchester United will be in high spirits going into game week two after thrashing West Ham on the opening day. The Red Devils travel to south Wales to face Swansea City who played out a goalless draw with Southampton.

Team news:



Jose Mourinho is likely to stick with the same starting XI that brushed aside West Ham. The reds have no fresh injury concerns. Victor Lindelof and Ander Herrera are set to start out on the bench once again as with the Swedish defender still needing to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Swansea City lost Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton in a deal said to be worth £45 million. Striker Fernando Llorente is still out injured and captain Leon Britton is struggling with injury which means new summer signing Roque Mesa could make his debut.

Probable starting line-ups:



Swansea City (4-3-3): Lukasz Fabianski, Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson, Martin Olsson, Roque Mesa, Leroy Fer, Tom Carrol, Wayne Routledge, Jordan Ayew, Tammy Abraham



Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba,; Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford; Romelu Lukaku,







Farhad Hussain (@mmufarhad)