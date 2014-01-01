Swansea host Tottenham in a mid-week Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium. The Swans have never beaten Tottenham in 11 attempts in the Premier League, drawing two and losing nine, whilst Mauricio Pochettino’s side have scored in all 11 of their Premier League fixtures against Swansea, netting 25 goals in total (2.3 per game). The Argentinean manager has yet to lose against Swansea in the Premier League as a manager, winning six of his eight clashes to date. Only against Sunderland (9) has Pochettino faced a PL opponent more times without losing than vs the Swans (8). Check out the confirmed lineups and the live coverage from the Liberty Stadium