After a blistering start to the new campaign, Manchester United head to south Wales to face Swansea City in the opening game of the Premier League weekend. Having dismantled West Ham United at Old Trafford last Sunday, boss Jose Mourinho knows he is likely to face a tougher test at The Liberty Stadium this lunchtime.



Swansea come into the game off the back of a goalless draw at Southampton and their coach, Paul Clement, will be desperate to put on a strong show in front of their own fans today.