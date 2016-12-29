Ever Banega’s agent is set to meet Inter in the coming days to discuss his client’s role at the club.

Our sources reveal that the 27-year-old’s agent, Marcelo Simonian, is set to meet with the Nerazzurri soon to determine whether to proceed with his Serie A adventure, or accept the lucrative offers rumoured to be coming from China.

Having started the season well, the Argentine player has seen his role decline under new Coach Stefano Pioli, with Marcelo Brozovic and Joao Mario’s emergency keeping Banega on the bench.

There is little doubt that Inter appreciate him very much, but they believe that he is struggling to adapt to life in Italy, having played all his career in Spain and his native Argentina. The 27-year-old offers fewer defensive guarantees, too.

What could press Inter is their rush to return to Champions League contention: new owners Suning need to impress a disappointed fanbase, and have little money to make signings in January because of Financial Fair Play.

With Simonian confirming himself that both the Premier League and Chinese clubs were interested (though we’ve found little tangible stuff so far) in his client, it is becoming clear that €25m would be enough for Inter to part with Banega. This would help them sign Roberto Gagliardini of Atalanta, as well as be rid of the Argentine’s €3 million salary.



Pasquale Guarro (@Ngoppejammeja), adapted by @EdoDalmonte

, the former Sevilla man left for Italy, where he has impressed only in fits and starts.