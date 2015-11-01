Tottenham are unbeaten in each of their last five league encounters with Arsenal (W1 D4); they’ve never gone six consecutive league games without defeat against the Gunners.



Arsenal have got on the scoresheet in 22 of their last 23 visits to White Hart Lane in all competitions, only drawing a blank in a 0-0 draw in February 2009.



Mauricio Pochettino is the first ever Tottenham manager to remain unbeaten in his first five top-flight north London Premier League derbies.



Arsene Wenger has gone five league games without a win against Spurs for the first time in his career.



Harry Kane has scored in four consecutive Premier League appearances against Arsenal, netting five goals in the process. No Spurs player has scored more goals versus Arsenal in the Premier League than Kane (5 – level with Gareth Bale).



Kane is the first Englishman to score 20+ goals in three consecutive Premier League seasons since Alan Shearer (four seasons between 1993/94 and 1996/97).



Only Liverpool v Spurs (140) has seen more Premier League goals than the north London derby (139) – Chelsea v Spurs also 139.



This will be Arsene Wenger’s 50th north London derby in charge of Arsenal (W22 D20 L7) – the Gunners have scored more goals against Spurs than they have against any other side under the Frenchman (92).



On 24 occasions in this Premier League clash has the team that scored first not gone on to win the game; more than in any other Premier League fixture (eight losses, 16 draws).



Tottenham have won 74 points in the Premier League this season, their best-ever return in the competition and highest points tally in the top-flight since 1984/85 (77).

Tottenham have won 74 points in the Premier League this season, their best-ever return in the competition and highest points tally in the top-flight since 1984/85 (77). Mauricio Pochettino's side have now won eight consecutive league games for the first time since October 1960, when they secured 13 successive victories.