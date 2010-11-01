

​Chelsea have lost just two of their last 17 games in all competitions against Tottenham (W8 D7 L2).



Spurs haven't lost a Premier League London derby at home under Mauricio Pochettino (W9 D4 L0).



Spurs have won 14 consecutive home league games; their joint-longest ever winning run at home in league competition (also 14 wins in October 1987). The longest home winning run by a top-flight team was set by Liverpool between January and December 1972 (21 wins).



Chelsea haven’t suffered a defeat in both of their opening two games to a league season since 1973-74, with one of those two defeats also coming against Burnley.



The last reigning top-flight champions to lose their opening two league games of the following season were Aston Villa in 1981-82.



Since beating Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, Spurs have won just one of their last nine games at Wembley Stadium (W1 D2 L6). That win came in a registered ‘home match’ in the Champions League group stages against CSKA Moscow last season (3-1).



Harry Kane’s next goal for Tottenham will be his 100th in all competitions for the club – though he’s failed to score in any of his 11 Premier League appearances in the month of August.



Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 21 Premier League London derbies since his brace versus Chelsea on New Year’s Day in 2015.



Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in each of Tottenham’s last six goals against Chelsea in all competitions (one goal, five assists).



Since the start of last season, no Premier League player has created as many goalscoring chances as Christian Eriksen (115) and only Kevin De Bruyne (18) has more assists than the Dane (17).

Welcome to the Calciomercato.com live coverage of Tottenham-Chelsea, these are the 10 things you need to know about the game and below you can find confirmed lineups and the live updates for the Wembley clash. This will be the first-ever Premier League match played at Wembley Stadium and it will be the 58th different stadium to host a game in the competition. Since Álvaro Morata's first season as a top-flight player (2010-11), the Spanish striker has scored more goals as a substitute in the big five European leagues than any other player (22).