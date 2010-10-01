Premier League: Tottenham-Man Utd, confirmed lineups and live updates

Tottenham and Manchester United meet at the White Hart Lane in a game which has much more to say for José Mourinho’s side rather than for Mauricio Pochettino’s. Chelsea, in fact, have already won the Premier League and Tottenham have already secured their place in the next Champions League. Manchester United, on the other hand, need to end in the top four positions if they are to qualify for Europe’s elite competition. If they fail to end up in the first four positions of the table, they can still manage to qualify for the Champions League winning the Europa League final.





