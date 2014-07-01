Premier League: Tottenham-Southampton, confirmed lineups

Tottenham want to narrow Chelsea on top of the Premier League table with Antonio Conte’s side that achieved a late win to Stoke City yesterday moving 13 points clear of the Spurs and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side will face Liverpool later this evening and Tottenham also want to distance the Citizens in the table. These are the confirmed lineups and here you can also check the live updates.



TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Dele, Eriksen, Son

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Forster, Cédric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis (c), Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Redmond, Gabbiadini

