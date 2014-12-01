Marco Asensio has told the club he wants to leave in the summer.

According to Diario Gol, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been alerted to the fact that young Real Madrid midfielderhas told the club he wants to leave in the summer.

The 21-year-old has failed to hold down a regular first-team spot under Zinedine Zidane and despite the Spanish giants claiming that he is one for the future, it’s understood that Asensio will try to instigate a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.



His current deal in the Spanish capital expires in 2022 and Los Blancos are not thought to be in any hurry to sell the player. Indeed, Manchester United have reportedly been told to find £40 million if they want to take the youngster to Old Trafford.

Both James Rodriguez and Isco are both above Asensio in the pecking order at the moment despite reports that both these two players have uncertain futures in Madrid.