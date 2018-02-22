Premier League trio eye Nice striker
09 April at 15:40CalcioMercato can report that Premier League trio Everton, Burnley and Newcastle United are eyeing up a move to sign Nice striker Alassane Plea.
The 25-year-old striker has been an impressive performer for Nice this season and has been so ever since he joined the club from Ligue 1 rivals Lyon in the summer of 2014. This season, the Frenchman has appeared 30 times in the Ligue 1 for Nice, scoring as many as 13 times and racking up a tally of 4 assists too.
CalcioMercato report that the striker has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League clubs Newcastle, Burnley and Everton.
Plea was Nice highest goalscorer in the Ligue 1 last season and played a vital role in helping them finish as high as third in the league. His current deal at the French club expires in the summer of 2021 and could soon end up in the Premier League.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
