Leeds United are pushing for a return to the Premier League this season after a ten-year absence. If they do make it back to the promised land of English football’s top-flight, then they will owe a lot to star striker Chris Wood, whose goals has propelled the West Yorkshire side to the brink of the end of season play-offs.





Should Garry Monk’s side fail however, it’s likely that the 25-year-old, who has netted 25 times already this season, will have no shortage of takers this summer. HITC.com quotes bookmaker BetVictor who claim that Everton remain favourites to capture his signature with Stoke City now installed as second favourites. Slaven Bilic’s West Ham United are next in the latest betting odds and before the summer is out there will be other names linked with the New Zealand frontman’s services.

Of course, should he lead the Elland Road club back into the big time, it seems certain that he would commit his future to the club who paid just £3 million to Leicester City to acquire him in 2015.