Milan based TV network TeleLombardia (via The Daily Star) is reporting that Roma centre-backhas agreed a £36.9 million move to Inter this summer. The 25-year-old Greek international has been at the centre of huge transfer speculation with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all being linked with his signature.

Manolas has just over two years left on his current deal in the Italian capital but is understood to be keen to make a move at the end of the season. With the club still under FIFA Financial Fair-Play restrictions, it’s reported that they will look to cash-in on the player whilst his stock continues to rise.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge since his arrival last summer with Manchester United also keeping a close watch on events. Liverpool completes the set of clubs vying for his signature as Jurgen Klopp sets out to revamp his squad ahead of the new campaign.