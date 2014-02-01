Another Premier League game and another thriller as Watford and Liverpool claimed a point each in a 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road this lunchtime. The blue touch paper was lit in the eighth minute as Italian striker Stefano Okaka out the hosts ahead. On the half-hour mark however, Liverpool were level thanks to a brilliantly worked move finished off by Sadio Mane.



Three minutes later, The Hornets were back in front thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure and they took their slender advantage into the interval. Ten minutes after the restart however, Jurgen Klopp’s men were level for a second time after Gomes had brought down new signing Mo Salah for a clear penalty that Roberto Firmino converted.



Salah got his debut goal two minutes later as the Watford defence capitulated, allowing Firmino to chip the goalkeeper as the Egyptian did the rest. There was a late sting in the tale for Klopp as Miguel Britos scrambled a corner over the line to give Watford a share of the spoils.