Watford have lost five of their last six games against Liverpool in the Premier League, winning the other, 3-0 in December 2015.



Liverpool have won 10 of their previous 12 meetings with the Hornets in all competitions, losing just twice.



Watford last won back-to-back home games (all comps) against Liverpool in May 1983, as Graham Taylor’s side ran out 2-1 winners.



Roberto Firmino has had a hand in four goals in his last two Premier League matches against Watford (two goals, two assists), although both appearances came at Anfield.



All six of Liverpool’s Premier League defeats this season have come against teams outside of the current top 7.



In fact, the Reds have won just 40 points from 22 Premier League games against teams outside the top 7 this season (1.82 per game), compared to 26 points from 12 games against the current top 7 (2.17 per game).



This will be the 11th Premier League game that Watford have played on a Monday and of the previous 10, they have only once one (W1 D4 L5) – this came against Portsmouth in April 2007 (4-2 at Vicarage Road).



Troy Deeney has scored against 41 different opponents in all competitions during his Watford career, but he’s never scored in his three previous appearances versus Liverpool for the Hornets.



Liverpool will be looking to win three successive Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp for only the second time, with the previous occasion coming in October 2016.

Philippe Coutinho, while he also scored in the reverse fixture for the Reds against Watford back in November.