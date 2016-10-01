Chelsea visit Watford this evening looking to bounce back from their humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth last week, which has once again cast doubt on the future of boss Antonio Conte.

His failure to land Roma striker Edin Dzeko has seen his relationship with the West London side stretched to breaking point and having secured the services of French raider Olivier Giroud on deadline day, Conte will want a vast improvement at Vicarage Road.

Watford are winless in 13 matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D3 L10) since a 1-0 win in the Premier League in September 1999.

That defeat is Chelsea’s only loss in their last eight visits to Vicarage Road in all competitions (W5 D2).

Chelsea’s 50-point tally after 25 games this season is 10 fewer than they’d won at this stage last season on their way to the title (60).

No side have attempted fewer shots on target in the Premier League since the start of December than Watford (28), while only Man City (81) have attempted more than Chelsea (80) in this period.