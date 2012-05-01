The first Saturday of the new Premier League season kick-off at Vicarage Road as Watford host Liverpool in a lunchtime showdown.



Jurgen Klopp’s men will want to get off to the best start possible in a season in which they are expected to challenge for the league title but in a week beset by off the field problems regarding Philippe Coutinho’s potential move to Barcelona, the German tactician (who will be without the 25-year-old Brazilian today because of injury) will want the rest of the squad to put that behind them and focus on the job in hand and claim their first three points of the campaign.