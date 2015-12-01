Liverpool begin their 2017-18 Premier League season with an away match against Watford this lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to improve upon last season’s fourth-place finish that earned a Champions League playoff match-up against Hoffenheim. Meanwhile, their opponents will be hoping to finish higher on the table after finishing 17th and just six points from relegation.

TEAM NEWS:

Liverpool managed one of the best signings of the summer with the acquisition of Mohamed Salah from AS Roma. Salah bolsters a pacy Reds attack and he appears to have already built chemistry with fellow frontmen Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, notching 4 goals in preseason.

As of this morning, Philippe Coutinho reportedly handed in a transfer request amid Barcelona’s attempt to acquire the Brazilian talent. However, Liverpool owners released a statement saying that Coutinho will be leaving the club under no circumstance. The 25-year-old will not feature in the opening match, while Daniel Sturridge, Nathaniel Clyne, and Adam Lallana are all sidelined with injuries.

The home side finished last season with five straight losses and elected to replace manager Walter Mazzarri with Portuguese tactician Marco Silva. Having failed to keep Hull City in the top-flight last season, Silva will be hoping for more joy at Vicarage Road.

Just two days ago Watford completed the signing of Andre Gray from Burnley for £18.5, a club record. Gray will likely feature on Saturday. Other notable signings include the likes of Tom Cleverley from Everton (permanent transfer after loan spell), Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea, 20-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison from Fluminese, and the promising young English midfielder Will Hughes from Derby County. There is plenty of ambition on display ahead of Silva’s maiden season with the club.

PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:

Watford: Gomes; Janmaat, Kaboul, Prodl, Holebas; Chalobah, Doucoure, Cleverley; Success, Gray, Pereyra



Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane





Wesley Davidson (@wndavidson2)