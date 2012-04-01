Watford-Man Utd: latest team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester United just about beat Brighton 1-0 in an unpleasant display from the Red Devils on the weekend. They are still eight points behind leaders Man City as United will need to make sure that they win this match at Vicarage Road as a slip up could cost them. They would then risk to be 11 points behind the top spot which is a lot. Watford have been in great form lately and on Saturday they beat Newcastle 3-0 away.



Team News:



Eric Bailly could return to the starting line-up but after Lindelof’s impressive display against Brighton he is once again likely to start at the back with Chris Smalling. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is pushing for a starting position after he has featured three times coming off the bench since returning from injury. Watford captain Droy Deeney returns from his three-match suspension. Defender Britos is a doubt after he picked up a knock against Newcastle. Chalobah and Success are likely to miss out.



Probable starting line-ups:



Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, Pogba, Fellaini, Martial, Ibrahimovic, Lukaku



Watford starting (3-4-3): Gomes, Mariappa, Kabasele, Prodl, Femenia, Hughes, Doucoure, Cleverley, Zeegelaar, Richarlison, Gray

Farhad Hussain