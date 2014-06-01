Liverpool face WBA in a key Premier League clash for the Reds who are in race to qualify for the Champions League. he Reds are looking for their first Premier League victory at the Hawthorns since October 2011, where they picked up a 2-0 win under Kenny Dalglish (D3 L1 since). Three of West Brom’s four goals against Liverpool under Tony Pulis have been scored by defenders (Craig Dawson, Jonas Olsson and Gareth McAuley). After keeping 10 clean sheets in their first 11 Premier League games against West Brom, Liverpool have since kept just one in 10 league meetings since then. West Bromwich Albion have scored the most goals corners (14) and no side have scored more headed goals (14) than the Baggies this season in the Premier League. Check out the confirmed lineups and live updates.



