With all the unrest off it, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will be glad to get back to on-field activities as he takes his Gunners team to the midlands to face a tough West Bromwich Albion side coached by Tony Pulis.



The home side’s manager has sprung to the defence of his under-fire Arsenal counterpart in the build up to this lunchtime’s showdown but that’s where the sentiment will end as he looks to continue his side’s good recent form against a team who are looking to get back into the Champions League places.