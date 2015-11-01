Revenge will be in the air when West Ham United hosts Manchester City at The London Stadium this evening. Last month, Pep Guardiola’s side demolished The Hammers 5-0 in the third round of the FA Cup in front of their own fans and boss Slaven Bilic will want a huge improvement tonight.



The visitors, just like their hosts, have improved in recent weeks and are right back in the shake-up for Champions League places next season. Defensive lapses have been prevelant in both teams and we could be in for a real feast of goals once again although the home side will hope they too, can get on the scoreboard this time around.