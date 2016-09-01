President of Atletico Madrid dismisses Griezmann-Man Utd transfer links
20 January at 17:15Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is said to be Manchester United’s priority target for the 2017 summer transfer campaign. The French ace is reportedly willing to join his compatriot Paul Pogba at the Old Trafford and rumours in England suggest that the Petite Diable has already reached economic agreement with the Red Devils over a summer move and has even chosen his squad number at the Old Trafford for the 2017/18 campaign.
Reports in Spain say Manchester United are confident of landing another world-record move for Griezmann next summer as José Mourinho is reportedly ready to pay € 100 million to welcome the player’s services in July.
Talking to Minuto0, however, the Colchoneros’ president Enrique Cerezo has claimed that Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid for very long time.
“We’ve received many offers, but I don’t know what kind of interest Manchester United have. Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid for very long time.”
