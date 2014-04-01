President of Atletico Madrid rubbishes Griezmann to Man Utd links by claiming the Red Devils are a ‘small team’

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is said to be a top transfer target of Manchester United for the summer transfer campaign. The Frenchman is Mourinho’s favourite pick to strengthen the Red Devils’ attacking department and the Red Devils are said to be willing to pay the player’s € 100 million release clause to lure him from Madrid.



Trouble is, the president of Colchoneros Enrique Cerezo is not really happy about rumours linking his star with a move to the Old Trafford. The LaLiga giants’ number one has told Marca: “'Manchester United? A small team.I believe in the contracts that people sign, and that goes for Diego Simeone and Griezmann.”



Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid deal expires in summer 2021 and the France International has confirmed to be one of the best strikers available in Europe thanks to his 15 goals scored in 31 games in all competitions so far this season. Chelsea are also monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old star.

