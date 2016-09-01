President of Chapecoense names the only two clubs that helped the club after plane crush

New Chapecoense President David Plinio De Nes has talked to Brazilian media four months after that a plane crash had killed almost all the staff members of the Brazilian team. The club’s n.1 has named the only two clubs that have helped the Brazilian club after the tragic plane crash occurred on the 28th of November 2016.



“Barcelona and AS Roma are the only club that have helped us since the plane crash. The blaugrana have offered us to take part to their usual ‘Gamper Trophy’ next August. Proceeds will be split between us and them. I am grateful to everybody that in one way or another have shown us some solidarity.”



“AS Roma have offered us to play a friendly game but we are playing three games a week already at the moment and would be difficult for us to organize other games apart from the ones we are already taking part to.”

