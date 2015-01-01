The President of Chinese Super-League club Tianjin Quanjian has admitted that his club have reached an agreement with Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Shu Yuhui has been talking to reporters to set the record straight on the latest developments surrounding the unsettled Spanish international, after last week’s training ground bust-up forced coach Antonio Conte to leave him out of the squad for the trip to Leicester City.



The patron explained that; “We have managed to find an economic agreement with the entourage of Diego Costa but Chelsea has stated that no one will be sold before June”. Yuhui also stated that they were in the same situation with Paris Saint-Germain over their striker Edinson Cavani with the Ligue 1 side also refusing to talk until the summer.



When asked about Fiorentina frontman Nikola Kalinic, the President responded; “We have been evaluating the profile of Luis Fabiano but (coach) Fabio Cannavaro has asked for Kalinic. He would be perfect for our style of play”.