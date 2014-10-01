President reveals how much Barcelona really offered to sign Coutinho

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu talked to TV3 on Tuesday afternoon, on the same day that the blaugrana star Ousmane Dembélé is having a surgery after his recent muscle injury.



The La Liga giants’ no.1 did also share his thoughts on the collapsed move of Coutinho to Barcelona. The Liverpool star had been heavily linked with joining the Camp Nou but the two clubs failed to wrap up a deal for the Brazilian.



“I am not going to say how much we offered for him. Liverpool wanted € 200 million, that’s how much they asked. We did not want to offer as much of course, we didn’t even want to offer € 150 million. Our offer was below € 100 million, € 120 with add-ons. Everybody became more expensive after the sale of Neymar. We must invest on our academy and respect rules.”



​Bartomeu also commented Uefa’s enquiry over Psg’s spending: “I am happy about it, that was a request that came from all European clubs.”

