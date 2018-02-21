Déjeuner très constructif autour du Président @emmanuelmacron et son invité d’honneur Son Excellence @georgeweahoff . Le développement économique,social et éducatif de l’Afrique avec comme dénominateur commun le sport en général, merci aux différents acteurs réunis à l’initiative du President Français!! Very constructive lunch today hosted by President Macron and his guest of honor George weah. The educational, social, and economic development of Africa with sports as a common denominator. Thank you @emmanuelmacron @georgeweahoff #newafrica

A post shared by didierdrogba (@didierdrogba) on Feb 21, 2018 at 10:26am PST