22 February at 16:05Liberia President George Weah met Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba and French sensation Kylian Mbappe at a recent lunch at the Elysee Palace.
French president Emmanuel Macron had hosted his Liberian counterpart Weah for a lunch at the Elysee Palace recently and present at the occassion were the now-retired Drogba and the now-flourishing Mbappe, who is currently on loan from Monaco at Paris Saint-Germain.
Déjeuner très constructif autour du Président @emmanuelmacron et son invité d’honneur Son Excellence @georgeweahoff . Le développement économique,social et éducatif de l’Afrique avec comme dénominateur commun le sport en général, merci aux différents acteurs réunis à l’initiative du President Français!! Very constructive lunch today hosted by President Macron and his guest of honor George weah. The educational, social, and economic development of Africa with sports as a common denominator. Thank you @emmanuelmacron @georgeweahoff #newafrica
This was Weah's first visit outside Liberia as a president of his nation and he took a trip to France, the country where he started off his football career in. Macron had invited Weah to the lunch and a number of prominent football leaders also graced the occasion. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad too were present.
