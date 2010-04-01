Preview: Fiorentina v Inter | Ciro di Baselli

The Nerazzurri travel to the Artemio Franchi in what promises to be this weekend’s massive showdown in Serie A.



Fresh from heartbreak in the derby, Inter will look to bounce back against fellow Europa League chasers Fiorentina, with La Viola sitting just behind them in table.



It’s been confirmed that Paulo Sousa will not be at the helm next season in Florence. Rather coincidentally, Inter's own Stefano Pioli is among the names tipped to replace him, The Under-fire Parma native will be keen to show off all his managerial abilities by coming away with a much needed victory.



Inter haven’t looked the same since the 7-1 victory over Atalanta and although we did see some resurgence during the derby, Pioli will need make sure his team play the way they did during the first half for the full match if they are any chance of coming away with the three points.



Somewhat unfortunately for Inter, Sousa’s side only lost their first home game of the campaign last week, and will consequently be fired up and driven to make amends this time out.



Inters will need to be at 100%, starting with a flawless performance from the backline. We expect Pioli to stick with a back four with his preferred paring of Gary Medel and Miranda at the core supported by Danilo D’Ambrosio and Yuto Nagatomo in the full back positions.



Despite looking shaky in recent weeks, the Chilean international looks like keeping Jeison Murillo on the bench as does Nagatomo with the injured Cristian Ansaldi.



Further up the pitch, Roberto Gagliardini should continue his solid partnership in midfield with Geoffrey Kondogbia. After a poor start against Milan, Gagliardini improved to become one of Inter's better performers on the day, delivering a stunning assist to for Antonio Candreva to open the scoring. Expect him to have a real influence on the outcome of this one.



There’s no doubt that Inter's strongest point on the park is their attack - when it's in form, that is. Mauro Icardi, Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic all have been sensational for the most part this season, but they have suffered dips at times, however.



Then again, all three showed plenty of quality in the Derby last week, and will be hoping to carry that into this game.



Candreva and Icardi both got themselves back on the scoresheet on the night, while Perisic provided a quality assist and was a constant danger to the Milan backline.



All three are fit and expected to start leaving the number ten role the only selection headache for Pioli.



Ever Banega and Joao Mario have been taking turns in the role with either being able to find consistency in their performances. The Portuguese international started the derby and he does offer more in terms of defensive play, and is therefore expected to get the nod in an attempt to stop the likes of Federico Bernardeschi.



With Fiorentina’s captain and star defender Gonzalo Rodriguez injured, there’s no better time for Inter’s attacking weapons to shine and take the game full steam to Fiorentina.



Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Tomovic, Sanchez, Astori; Tello, Borja Valero, Badelj, Milic; Bernardeschi, Saponara; Babacar



Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi



Ciro Di Baselli