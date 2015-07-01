Price-tag of potential Alexis Sanchez Arsenal replacement revealed
02 February at 17:40German tabloid Bild reports that Arsenal are considering signing Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus next summer when the Gunners may be forced to sell their ace Alexis Sanchez who has yet to agree personal terms on a new contract with the Premier League giants.
The Chile International has reportedly requested more than € 10-million-a-year to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond 2018, a salary that Arsenal are not willing to offer the former Barcelona winger, at least at the moment.
Speculations over the future of Sanchez are stressing Arsenal fans who do not want their star to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer. If the 28-year-old winger does not sign a new agreement before the end of the season, he would have only one year left in his contract with the Gunners who would be in danger of losing him as a free agent the following summer.
Although Arsenal directors will carry on negotiations to find an agreement with Sanchez, the Gunners are also having a look around Europe and seem to have identified Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus as Sanchez’s perfect replacement. Bild, however, claims that the Germany International move may cost the North London club somewhere in the region of € 60 million.
