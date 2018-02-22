Probable line-ups and predictions: Crotone vs. Juventus, Torino vs. AC Milan
18 April at 13:35Juventus can take another decisive step towards securing a seventh consecutive Scudetto as they travel to Calabria to face Crotone tonight, while AC Milan look to keep pace with their fellow European hopefuls against Torino.
Walter Zenga and Massimiliano Allegri will both set their respective teams up in a 4-3-3 formation, while Gennaro Gattuso must find a way in which to combat Walter Mazzarri’s trademark 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system. Indeed, the Rossoneri will be looking to build upon a solid performance at home to Napoli on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the predicted line-ups and predictions for both matches:
Crotone (4-3-3): Cordaz; Faraoni, Ceccherini, Capuano, Martella; Stoian, Barberis, Mandragora; Trotta, Simy, Ricci.
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczęsny; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira, Matuidi; Dybala, Douglas Costa, Higuaín.
Prediction: Crotone 0-2 Juventus
Torino (3-4-3): Sirigu; Nkoulou, Burdisso, Moretti; De Silvestri, Rincón, Baselli, Ansaldi; Iago Falque, Ljajić, Belotti.
AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Bonucci, Zapata, Rodríguez; Kessié, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinić, Çalhanoğlu.
Prediction: Torino 1-1 AC Milan
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
