Juventus can take another decisive step towards securing a seventh consecutive Scudetto as they travel to Calabria to face Crotone tonight, while AC Milan look to keep pace with their fellow European hopefuls against Torino.Walter Zenga and Massimiliano Allegri will both set their respective teams up in a 4-3-3 formation, while Gennaro Gattuso must find a way in which to combat Walter Mazzarri’s trademark 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system. Indeed, the Rossoneri will be looking to build upon a solid performance at home to Napoli on Sunday afternoon.Crotone (4-3-3): Cordaz; Faraoni, Ceccherini, Capuano, Martella; Stoian, Barberis, Mandragora; Trotta, Simy, Ricci.Juventus (4-3-3): Szczęsny; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira, Matuidi; Dybala, Douglas Costa, Higuaín.Prediction: Crotone 0-2 JuventusTorino (3-4-3): Sirigu; Nkoulou, Burdisso, Moretti; De Silvestri, Rincón, Baselli, Ansaldi; Iago Falque, Ljajić, Belotti.AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Bonucci, Zapata, Rodríguez; Kessié, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinić, Çalhanoğlu.Prediction: Torino 1-1 AC MilanJordan Russell (@JordRuss96)