Product of AC Milan academy explains Rossoneri snub after goal against Inter
20 September at 20:52Simone Verdi had an awesome game last night for Bologna and he scored a beautiful goal. In the end, Bologna had to settle for a draw. Here is what Verdi had to say to thre press (via Footballitalia): "We deserved more than a draw. I still have a lot of doubts on the penalty-kick, I will watch it again later. We played a very intensive game as we are a united group. Many of our players hadn't played in a while but we played a great game overall. National team? Yes I have to admit that it is one of my goals but I did not know that Ventura was present last night. I played a good game but it is also due to my teammates. Milan? They did the right thing by loaning me out, I wasn't ready to play in a team like Milan. I am very happy to be here in Bologna and I want to keep on growing. Role? I can play behind the striker or on the wings".
That was Inter's first draw of the season as they had won their first 4 games of the season. In the end, it was an Icardi pk goal that saved them....
